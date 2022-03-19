Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

