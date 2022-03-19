PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $4.55 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 122,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

