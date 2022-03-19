PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PointsBet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PointsBet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PBTHF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

