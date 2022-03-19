Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.