PotCoin (POT) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $950,472.45 and $259.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,792.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.70 or 0.07074677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00269695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.12 or 0.00744430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.97 or 0.00480879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00411999 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,425,648 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

