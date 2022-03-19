Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

