Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.94. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 4,175 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.