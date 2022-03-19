Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.94. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 4,175 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

