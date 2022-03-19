Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

Progyny stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Progyny by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

