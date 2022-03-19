ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

