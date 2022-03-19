Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

