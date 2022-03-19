PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PS Business Parks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE PSB opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

