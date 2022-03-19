Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.17. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 59,924 shares changing hands.

PULM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

