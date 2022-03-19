Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.17. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 59,924 shares changing hands.
PULM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.
About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
