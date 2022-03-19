Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops One Day Volume of $4,119.00

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $4,119.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

