Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.
Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
