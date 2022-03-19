Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.