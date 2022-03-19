Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

FLGT opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

