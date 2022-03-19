Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Black Knight, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKI. Wedbush lowered their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of BKI opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

