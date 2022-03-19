Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vail Resorts, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.92%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

