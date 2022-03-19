Qcash Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Qcash has a market cap of $64.19 million and approximately $105.08 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,904.18 or 0.99666510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041428 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

