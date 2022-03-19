Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ QRVO opened at $130.87 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
