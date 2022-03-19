Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $130.87 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

