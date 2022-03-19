Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Quest Resource updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.71 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

