Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 395,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

