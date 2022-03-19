Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,470 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

