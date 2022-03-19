Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $541,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 263,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

