Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

