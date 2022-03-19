Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.29 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

