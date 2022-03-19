Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rallybio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RLYB. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth $22,989,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $40,462,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $9,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

