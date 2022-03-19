Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

