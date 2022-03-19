RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.62.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
