RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.62.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

