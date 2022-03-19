Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target Raised to €20.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

RDEIY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

