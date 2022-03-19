Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will post sales of $91.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year sales of $308.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $316.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redbox.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDBX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX traded up 0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,998,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,886. Redbox has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

