Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $685.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $689.99.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.