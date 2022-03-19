Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $685.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $689.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

