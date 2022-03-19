Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Reliance Worldwide stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

About Reliance Worldwide (Get Rating)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.