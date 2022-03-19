Republic Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal forecasts that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $319,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

