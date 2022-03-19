Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($2.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.75 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

