Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$74.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.13.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$73.70 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$68.17 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.686 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

