Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

