Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $86,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.53. 2,042,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

