Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907,871 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $67,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE:F traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,174,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,314,984. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.