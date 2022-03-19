Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $205.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $205,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 34,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,865,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,897,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

