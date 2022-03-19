Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.90 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

TFC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,369,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,102. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

