Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.97 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,518 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Ciena worth $27,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,213. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 2,570,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,495. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

