Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $65,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,756 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,727. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

