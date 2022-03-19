Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $249.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,023. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.13 and its 200 day moving average is $209.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

