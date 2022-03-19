Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 181,268 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 181,268 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Oracle worth $126,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. 23,912,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

