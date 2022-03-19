Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,948 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $233.09. 2,125,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,246. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.08 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.