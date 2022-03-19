Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,518 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Ciena worth $27,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,213 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.