Reviewing Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ)

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and ESP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A

5.5% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulf Resources and ESP Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million 1.62 -$8.42 million $0.05 87.22 ESP Resources N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

ESP Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulf Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESP Resources has a beta of 6.08, meaning that its share price is 508% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Resources and ESP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gulf Resources beats ESP Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources (Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

About ESP Resources (Get Rating)

ESP Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

