Reviewing Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) & Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 26.20% 50.71% 16.15% Viracta Therapeutics N/A -31.79% -27.01%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zoetis and Viracta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 2 5 0 2.71 Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zoetis presently has a consensus price target of $228.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 768.17%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Viracta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $7.78 billion 11.89 $2.04 billion $4.27 45.88 Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 967.00 -$21.61 million N/A N/A

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Zoetis has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoetis beats Viracta Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, which include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products that comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives, which offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company provides portable blood and urine analysis testing, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

