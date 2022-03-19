Revolution Management Co Llc Sells 100,529 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $9.15 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

ISPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

